11 parliament members from Turkish HDP arrested

Baku. 4 November. REPORT.AZ/ Co-Chair of pro-Kurdish People's Democratic Party (HDP), MP Selahattin Demirtaş was arrested.

Report informs citing the Anadolu, opposition politician was detained at his home in Diyarbakır.

He is suspected of terrorism.

According to the statement by the Turkish Ministry of Interior, following persons were detained to be brought to court:

1. Ferhat Encü 2. Leyla Birlik 3. Selma Irmak 4. Abdullah Zeydan 5. Selahattin Demirtaş 6. Idris Baluken 7. Figen Yüksekdağ Şenoğlu 8. Sırrı Süreyya Önder 9. Ziya Pir 10. Gülser Yıldırım 11. Nursel Aydoğan

It was determined that Faysal Sarıyıldız, Tuğba Hezer Öztürk, on whom a warrant issued on arrest, are outside the country.

Trial of Imam Taşçıer və Nihat Akdoğan are underway.