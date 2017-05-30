 Top
    Close photo mode

    11 million rubles stolen from Russia's Central Bank in Moscow

    Investigation team works on-site

    Baku. 30 May. REPORT.AZ/ The unknown criminal stole more than 11 million rubles from the building of the Russia's Central Bank in Moscow. 

    Report informs, the Moscow agency reports with reference to a source in law enforcement agencies.

    The intruder entered the room through the window. The stolen money belonged to the head of the sector in the Central Bank.

    Police launched a criminal case with the suspicion of theft.

    An operative-investigative group is working on the spot to identify and apprehend the offender.

    If you find out orphographic mistake in the text, please select mistaken part of the text and press Ctrl + Enter.

    Last added

    At least one category must be selected

    All news


    Orphus sistemi