11 million rubles stolen from Russia's Central Bank in Moscow

Baku. 30 May. REPORT.AZ/ The unknown criminal stole more than 11 million rubles from the building of the Russia's Central Bank in Moscow.

Report informs, the Moscow agency reports with reference to a source in law enforcement agencies.

The intruder entered the room through the window. The stolen money belonged to the head of the sector in the Central Bank.

Police launched a criminal case with the suspicion of theft.

An operative-investigative group is working on the spot to identify and apprehend the offender.