    11,500 teachers suspended over PKK links in Turkey

    Their links and support to the terrorist organization have been revealed

    Baku. 8 September. REPORT.AZ/ 11,500 teachers have been suspended over suspected links to the outlawed Kurdistan Workers’ Party (PKK).

    Report informs referring to the Turkish media, Turkish Ministry of Education has declared. 

    According to the information, their links and support to the terrorist organization have been revealed. 

    “It is estimated that a total of 14,000 teachers are on duty in the region with certain types of connections to terror,” Turkish PM Binali Yıldırım told representatives of nongovernmental organizations and opinion leaders in the southeastern province of Diyarbakır late on September 4, vowing that they would be suspended as a “precaution.”

