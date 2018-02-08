1028 terrorists neutralized in Afrin operation

Baku. 8 February. REPORT.AZ/ A total of 1028 PKK-linked People's Protection Units (YPG) and Daesh terrorists have been neutralized in Operation Olive Branch in Syria's northwestern Afrin region.

Report informs referring to the TRT, the Turkish General Staff said.

The military said that 29 terrorists have been killed in airstrikes carried out overnight.

Operation Olive Branch was launched by Turkey on January. 20 to remove the PKK/PYD/YPG/KCK and Daesh terrorists from Afrin in northwestern Syria.