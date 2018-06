Baku. 15 December. REPORT.AZ/ 101 799 people were involved in probe, they suspected of involvement in the Turkish coup attempt by the Fethullahist Terror Organization (FETÖ).

Report informs citing Anadolu, preventive measure was chosen on 40 832 of them.

Moreover, 34 907 suspected of being FETÖ members were involved in the investigation. 9 795 of them released.

Notably, FETÖ attempted a failed coup in Turkey on July 15.