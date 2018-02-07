1000 terrorists neutralized in Afrin operation

Baku. 6 February. REPORT.AZ/ A total of 1000 PKK/KCK/PYD-YPG and Daesh terrorists have been neutralized since the launch of the operation Olive Branch in Syria's Afrin region.

Report informs referring to the TRT, the Turkish General Staff said on Tuesday.

In a statement, the Turkish General Staff said 29 PYD/PKK and Daesh terrorists had been neutralized so far.

On January 20, Turkey launched operation Olive Branch to clear PYD/PKK and Daesh terrorists from Afrin in northwestern Syria.