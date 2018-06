Baku. 8 October. REPORT.AZ/ 100 more Syrian Armenians to arrive in Armenia until end of November. Report informs citing the Tert.am, Head of charity organization "Aleppo" Anna Balkhyan said.

According to her, the organization during this time received 600 petitions from Syrian Armenians wishing to move to Armenia. The necessary sum for 100 of them have already been found.

She said soon they will be granted a visa by the Consulate of Armenia in Aleppo.