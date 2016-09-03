100 Arabs in Syrian Democratic Forces give themselves up to Turkey

Baku. 3 September. REPORT.AZ/ 'We will not fight against Turkey'.

Report informs citing Haber7, minority Arabs in the PKK's Syrian wing PYD-led Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) have stated.

According to the information, 100 Arabs in the SDF have given themselves up to the Turkish Armed Forces.

They seek refuge in Turkey from Hasakah, Syria: 'We don't want to fight against Turkey, but against the ISIS and Bashar al-Assad. We will not fight against Turkey'.

Ahrar Raqqa group of Arabs also separated from the SDF due to conflict with the PKK.

The information states that the SDF has been established by the US. However, representatives of Arabs, Turkmens and other ethnic groups and religions claimed to consist the group, the organization is mainly managed by the PKK and its Syrian wings.