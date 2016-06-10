10 killed and 5 injured in road accident in Konya, Turkey

Baku. 10 June. REPORT.AZ/ At least ten people were killed and five others were injured when a minibus collided with a truck in central Turkey's province of Konya on Friday, Report informs referring to the Turkish media.

According to initial report, the accident occurred on the 20th kilometer of the Ereğli-Konya highway as the minibus, carrying agricultural laborers, was heading to Ereğli and the truck was heading to Konya.

Fire service units, ambulances and security officials were sent to the scene.