10 high-ranking officers of Armenian army dismissed

Baku. 9 August. REPORT.AZ/ 10 high-ranking officers of the Armenian Armed Forces dismissed.

Report informs citing theArmenian media Defense Ministry's press service informed.

According to this information, colonels Rafik Beglaryan, Avetik Harutyunyan, Karen Sargsyan, Artur Kazarian, Qarnik Barsegian, Mkrtich Qabrileyan, Seryoja Tavaratsyan, Arthur Arustamyan, Stanislav Hovannisyan, Vardan Khachatryan were awarded with officer dagger and resigned.

Armenian army dismissed them in connection with personnel reform.