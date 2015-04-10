 Top
    10 doctors executed by ISIS terrorists

    Terrorist group cut 5 fingers of Mosul residents, using mobile phones

    Baku. 10 April. REPORT.AZ/ ISIS terrorists executed 10 doctors in Mosul, Iraq.

    Report informs referring to "RIA Novosti".

    The doctors were "punished" for refusing the treatment of the wounded members of ISIS group.

    This terrorist group cut 5 fingers of Mosul residents who use mobile phones on previous day.

    The terrorists announced that those who use mobile phones, will be lashed 30 times. According to the report, terrorist group are afraid of the local population releasing information out of the city by means of mobile phones. 

