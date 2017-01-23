1 698 people held in Turkey last week for terrorist links

Baku. 23 January. REPORT.AZ/ 1698 people detained in Turkey last week as part of the fight against terrorism, 610 of them were arrested.

Report informs citing the Turkish media, 1 218 people were detained over links to Fethullahist Terror Organization (FETÖ), 572 of them were arrested.

During this time, a man arrested over links to DAESH. Moreover, 75 people detained on suspicion of links to terrorist organization.

Notably, 33 people detained in connection with links to left-wing terrorist movements, 1 of them was arrested.