Baku. 21 July. REPORT.AZ/ 1 463 soldiers were arrested in Turkey during investigation in connection with coup attempt by the Gülenist Terror Organization (FETÖ).

Report informs citing the Turkish media, 143 souldiers are under the control of th military court, 83 of them were released.

According to the information, hearing of more than 1054 souldiers accused of a coup attempt will be held.