    1 180 employees of Turkish Ministry of Labor and Social Protection sacked

    The employees dismissed within investigations regarding the coup attempt

    Baku. 27 July. REPORT.AZ/ 1 180 employees of the Turkish Ministry of Labor and Social Protection have been dismissed.

    Report informs citing Anadolu, these persons dismissed within the investigations conducted regarding the coup attempt of Gülenist Terror Organization (FETÖ) in the country.

    According to the information, the State Social Protection Fund (SGK) dismissed its 900 employees, State Personnel Administration 23, IŞKUR 257.

    Also continuation of the investigations and increase of the number reported. 

