UK intends to introduce new sanctions against Russia after Brexit

Baku. 6 September. REPORT.AZ / Great Britain can develop additional sanctions against Russia after leaving the European Union. Report informs citing Sky News that the due information was disseminated by the press service of the British Cabinet.

According to the channel, London intends to develop its own law on sanctions.

As noted, the UK wants to impose new sanctions on Russia regarding the case of poisoning of former GRU Colonel Sergei Skripal and his daughter Julia in British Salisbury.

At the same time, the UK should now coordinate the introduction of sanctions with the rest of EU.