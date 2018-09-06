Rovnag Abdullayev visits Sumgayit club

Baku. 6 September. REPORT.AZ/ Rovnag Abdullayev, President of the State Oil Company of the Azerbaijan Republic and AFFA President, has today acquainted with the construction of the new football pitches at the Sumgayit club belonging to SOCAR's Azerikimya PU.

Report informs citing the official website of the club that two natural grass pitches, one with artificial turfs and two mini-football pitches are being constructed with AFFA's support.

After getting acquainted with the implemented works, Rovnag Abdullayev also gave relevant recommendations and instructions.