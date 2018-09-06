Kremlin responds to London's accusations regarding Salisbury poisoning

Baku. 6 September. REPORT.AZ/ Kremlin considers inadmissible London's claims about the involvement of the Russian senior leadership in the poisoning of former Russian military intelligence officer Sergei Skripal and his daughter Julia in Salisbury. Report informs citing Russian media that the due information has been provided by spokesman for the Russian President Dmitry Peskov.

"Theresa May spoke about the possible involvement of the senior leadership of Russia yesterday. We again announce that neither the senior leadership of Russia, nor the officials of the lower rank or official representatives have or had to do with the Salisbury events. It is out of the question, any assumptions or accusations in this regard are unacceptable," Peskov said.

The Kremlin representative voiced regret over Britain's unwillingness to cooperate with Moscow on the Skripals' case. He explained that the Russian side could take some action against the suspects presented by London, however this requires a request.

The day before, Theresa May officially accused Russia of poisoning the former GRU Colonel and his daughter. According to her, the operation was most likely authorized by the Kremlin.