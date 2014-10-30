HAARETZ: "Israel's true ally is Azerbaijan, not Armenia"

Baku. 30 October. REPORT.AZ/ "While Armenia continues to spout anti-Semitic bile, Azerbaijan has proven itself to be a truthworthy and important partner for the Jewish state" was highlighted on the famous website www.haaretz.com, Report informs.

It was noted on the site that the famous Israeli historian, professor Yair Auron's opinion "Israel should not sell arms to Azerbaijan" is a strange mixture of baseless accusations, as well as considering the Armenian so-called genocide as same as the "Israeli genocide" is wrong.

The improvement of the close relationship established in 1991 between Israel and Azerbaijan was also placed in the article: "Today 40 percent of the oil consumed in Israel comes from Azerbaijan. Meanwhile, Armenia has established close relations with the Iranian mullahs."

"Already back in the 1970s and 1980s, members of the Armenian Secret Army for the Liberation of Armenia (ASALA) terrorist group trained at Palestinian bases in the Bekaa Valley in Lebanon and fought together against Israel. In September of 1972, they attacked the Israeli delegation at the Munich Olympic Games."

The article also reads that Drastamat Kanayan, once considered a hero, was in fact an agent of the Central Intelligence Agency and caused a huge damage to Israel.