New Azerbaijan Party issued a statement on terrorist attack in France

Baku. 8 January. REPORT.AZ/ New Azerbaijan Party (YAP) condemns the terrorist attack in Paris that resulted in numerous human losses and has become the scourge of humanity and stated its support to efforts of the international community in the fight against terrorism.Report informs citing the official website of the ruling party.

The statement says: Regardless of the reasons and locations we consider terrorism as the most serious crime against human rights and human dignity.

Many times people of Azerbaijan which suffered from the actions of terrorists, witnessed how many disasters such crimes brought to the public.

The people of Azerbaijan, every Azerbaijani against terrorism and called for the whole world to unite against it.Insulting the Prophet of Muslims, the humiliation of feelings of hundreds of millions of people of faith is unacceptable, but this in no case can justify human blood. We would like to offer our condolences to the people of France and to express our confidence that perpetrators of the tragedy they will be severely punished.