Armenians violated ceasefire 82 times a day

Baku. 21 July. REPORT.AZ/ Military units of the armed forces of Armenia violated ceasefire 82 times throughout the day, using large-caliber machine guns and sniper rifles.

Report was informed in the press service of the Azerbaijani Ministry of Defense.

Armenian armed forces, located in Voskevan village and on nameless hills in Noyemberyan region, in Berkaber village of Ijevan region, and on nameless hills in Krasnoselsk region subjected to fire the positions of the Azerbaijan Army located in Gaymagly, Mazam, Gizilhajili villages of Gazakh region, and on nameless hills in Gadabay region.The positions of Azerbaijan Army were also fired from positions of Armenian military units located near the occupied Chilaburt village of Terter region, Shuraabad, Taghibeyli, Marzili villages of Aghdam region, Kuropatkino village of Khojavend region, Ashaghy Veysalli, Gobu Dilagharda, Garvand, Garakhanbayli, Gorgan, Kurdlar, Horadiz villages of Fuzuli region, as well as from positions located on nameless hills in Goranboy, Terter and Aghdam regions.