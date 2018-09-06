ANAMA finds 500 mines on Turkey-Azerbaijan border

Baku. 6 September. REPORT.AZ/ 74 employees of the Azerbaijan National Agency for Mine Action (ANAMA) are participating in mine cleaning operations on Turkey-Azerbaijan border, PR specialist at ANAMA Sabina Sarkarova told Report.
According to her, 15,000 m² area has been cleaned on Turkey-Azerbaijan border and 500 mines have been found and neutralized so far.
Sarkarova also stressed that ANAMA’s participation in mine cleaning in other countries is on the agenda.
