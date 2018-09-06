 Top
    Close photo mode

    ANAMA finds 500 mines on Turkey-Azerbaijan border

    Baku. 6 September. REPORT.AZ/ 74 employees of the Azerbaijan National Agency for Mine Action (ANAMA) are participating in mine cleaning operations on Turkey-Azerbaijan border, PR specialist at ANAMA Sabina Sarkarova told Report.

    According to her, 15,000 m² area has been cleaned on Turkey-Azerbaijan border and 500 mines have been found and neutralized so far.

    Sarkarova also stressed that ANAMA’s participation in mine cleaning in other countries is on the agenda. 

    If you find out orphographic mistake in the text, please select mistaken part of the text and press Ctrl + Enter.

    This post is also available in other languages:

    Last added

    At least one category must be selected

    All news


    Orphus sistemi