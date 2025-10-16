Ilham Aliyev 2026 FIFA World Cup National Urban Forum
    • 16 October, 2025
    • 14:19
    President receives credentials of new head of EU Delegation to Azerbaijan

    President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev received the credentials of the newly appointed head of the European Union Delegation to the country, Marijana Kujundžić, according to Report.

    Photo
    İlham Əliyev Avropa İttifaqının Azərbaycandakı nümayəndəliyinin yeni rəhbərinin etimadnaməsini qəbul edib
    Photo
    Президент принял верительные грамоты нового главы представительства ЕС

