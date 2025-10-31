Jean-Michel Brun: Revival of DR Congo to mark beginning of new era for Africa

The revival of the Democratic Republic of Congo will mark the beginning of a new era for the whole of Africa, Jean-Michel Brun, founder and editor-in-chief of the French news portal Musulmans en France, said at the international conference "Belgian Colonialism: Acknowledgement and Responsibility."

According to Report, he noted that, due to its geographical location and abundant natural resources, the DRC is a key country in Africa, which explains why it was once subjected to colonial rule.

"The revival of Congo is not just the restoration of a single country, but a symbol of Africa"s rebirth. Where colonialism once deprived Congolese people striving for freedom of their future, a new generation is ready to ignite a light of hope. The awakening of Congo will be the awakening of the entire land," he emphasized.