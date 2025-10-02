Ilham Aliyev TRIPP 3rd CIS Games BCAW2025 Climate week INMerge2025 European Political Community Summit
    • 02 October, 2025
    • 12:44
    Ilham Aliyev attending opening of plenary session of European Political Community Summit

    The opening of the plenary session of the 7th European Political Community Summit is taking place in Copenhagen.

    According to Report, Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev is participating in the event.

    İlham Əliyev "Avropa Siyasi Birliyi"nin 7-ci Zirvə toplantısının açılış plenar sessiyasında iştirak edib - YENİLƏNİB
    Ильхам Алиев принял участие в пленарной сессии открытия 7-го Саммита ЕПС - ОБНОВЛЕНО

