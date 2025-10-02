Ilham Aliyev attending opening of plenary session of European Political Community Summit
Other
- 02 October, 2025
- 12:44
The opening of the plenary session of the 7th European Political Community Summit is taking place in Copenhagen.
According to Report, Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev is participating in the event.
