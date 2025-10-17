Ilham Aliyev addresses participants of International Conference of Asian Political Parties

Ilham Aliyev National Urban Forum
    Ilham Aliyev National Urban Forum

    President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has addressed the participants of the 4th meeting of the Asian Cultural Council of the International Conference of Asian Political Parties (ICAPP), according to Report.

    İlham Əliyev ICAPP Asiya Mədəniyyət Şurasının iclasının iştirakçılarına müraciət ünvanlayıb
    Ильхам Алиев направил обращение участникам 4-го заседания Азиатского культурного совета ICAPP

