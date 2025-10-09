Ilham Aliyev 3rd CIS Games Organization of Turkic States OTSGabalaSummit2025 Turkic World
    • 09 October, 2025
    • 08:25
    IDF on high alert ahead of Gaza ceasefire, warns of last-minute Hamas attacks

    The IDF is on high alert ahead of an expected ceasefire in Gaza, warning of potential last-minute attacks by Hamas, including heavy rocket fire and attacks on troops, Report informs via Ynet.

    The military said overnight Thursday that while it welcomes the agreement, forces remain fully prepared for any scenario.

    Chief of Staff Lt. Gen. Eyal Zamir has instructed units both along the front lines and deeper inside Gaza to remain in defensive posture and vigilant.

    Military officials expressed concern that Hamas may attempt to "empty its stockpiles" just before the ceasefire takes effect, including potential barrages of rockets or mortars and attempted attacks on IDF soldiers in and around the Gaza Strip.

    Several launches were reported from inside Gaza in the last hour, though no damage or injuries were recorded.

