Ilham Aliyev Path to Victory WUF13 Budget package UEFA Champions League Organization of Turkic States
    Ilham Aliyev Path to Victory WUF13 Budget package UEFA Champions League Organization of Turkic States

    Hong Kong to pay families of fire victims HK$ 200,000 — about US $ 25,700

    Other
    • 28 November, 2025
    • 19:15
    Hong Kong to pay families of fire victims HK$ 200,000 — about US $ 25,700

    Hong Kong authorities will provide compensation to the families of those killed in the residential-complex fire, local media report.

    Each next of kin will receive HK$ 200,000, roughly US $ 25,700, and the state will also cover funeral costs. Victims who were injured will be given HK$ 50,000 (around US $ 6,400), in addition to an earlier promised payment of HK$ 10,000 (about US $ 1,300). Temporary housing will be provided free of charge to all affected individuals.

    Current reports indicate that 128 people died in the fire, while 76 others - including 11 firefighters - sustained injuries.

    Hong Kong fire compensation
    Власти Гонконга выплатят семьям погибших при пожаре по $25,7 тыс.

    Latest News

    19:27
    Photo

    Gabala hosts 12th meeting of State Commission on Azerbaijan–Armenia border delimitation

    Foreign policy
    19:15

    Hong Kong to pay families of fire victims HK$ 200,000 — about US $ 25,700

    Other
    18:54

    Six issues included on agenda of Azerbaijani parliament's next plenary meeting

    Milli Majlis
    18:41

    Azeraluminium's export revenues drop by nearly 13%

    Industry
    18:33

    Nakhchivan State University discusses cooperation with Chinese universities

    Education and science
    18:22

    Nakhchivan schools being digitalized as part of Azerbaijan-China cooperation

    Education and science
    18:18

    Baku and Bangkok strengthen cooperation in parliamentary diplomacy

    Other
    17:45

    International action plan on digital development adopted in Baku

    ICT
    17:37
    Photo

    Egypt may assist Azerbaijan in combating mine threats

    Domestic policy
    All News Feed