    FM: Türkiye to make every effort to achieve peace in Middle East

    • 03 November, 2025
    • 20:20
    FM: Türkiye to make every effort to achieve peace in Middle East

    Türkiye is committed to making every effort to achieve peace in the Middle East, Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan stated following a meeting in Istanbul focused on the situation in Gaza, Report informs via TRT Haber.

    Fidan emphasized that the parties discussed the objectives and composition of a planned international stabilization force in the Palestinian enclave, expected to be established in the coming days.

    The minister also noted that the stabilization process should be carried out with the mediation of countries that signed the ceasefire agreement and with the consent of the Palestinian side.

    "Representatives of the participating countries stated that decisions would be made based on the goals and mandates of the international stabilization force. As for us, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan is one of the four leaders who signed the ceasefire agreement, and Ankara is ready to do everything in its power to help achieve peace in the region. Our diplomatic efforts and engagement in this direction continue," Fidan added.

    The meeting was attended by the foreign ministers of the UAE, Indonesia, Qatar, Pakistan, Saudi Arabia, and Jordan.

    Fidan: Türkiyə Yaxın Şərqdə sülhə nail olmaq üçün bütün səylərini göstərəcək
    В Турции заявили о готовности приложить все усилия для мира на Ближнем востоке

