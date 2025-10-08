A lively debate took place in the European Parliament over recent violations of EU airspace by Russian drones and aircraft, Report informs.

Following the plenary session in Strasbourg, the majority of MEPs expressed support for the European Commission's initiatives to strengthen defense and create a "drone wall."

Representatives of the main political groups emphasized the need for unity, strengthening the defense industry, and close cooperation with NATO and Ukraine.

"Putin understands only force," noted hardliners, calling for further action and the use of frozen Russian assets to support Kyiv.

More restrained voices also called for "proportionality and composure."

Some MEPs warned that excessive rhetoric and militarization could only fuel Russian propaganda and lead to escalation.

The debates were heated at times, with hardliners accusing their opponents of "naivety" and even that their cautious statements "play into the Kremlin's hands." There were even accusations that even within the parliament there were those who could be described as "Putin's puppets."

In response, there were accusations of "militaristic hysteria" and a desire to turn Europe into a "military bloc." There were also those who believed that NATO exists to protect Europeans and that the commission shouldn't be involved.

Overall, the debates showed that, despite a general consensus on the need to contain Russia, sharp differences remain within the parliament over methods and rhetoric.

The common thread running through these discussions was the need for Europe to act as a united whole – strengthening its defenses while maintaining political restraint and a strategic approach.