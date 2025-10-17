Construction of Central Park in Azerbaijan's Fuzuli to begin soon

Ilham Aliyev National Urban Forum
    Other
    • 17 October, 2025
    • 16:38
    The Karabakh Revival Fund will soon begin construction of a central park in Azerbaijan's Fuzuli, Emin Huseynov, the special representative of the Azerbaijani president in the Aghdam, Fuzuli, and Khojavand districts, Report informs.

    According to him, construction of the second and third residential complexes in Fuzuli will begin at the end of this year or the beginning of next year.

    "The Central Hospital is currently under construction in the city, while the Ministry of Science and Education is simultaneously building a vocational and educational complex. The Karabakh Revival Fund will soon begin construction of the city's central park. Restoration work is also actively underway in the village of Dovlatyarli. Construction of the village of Pirahmadli has just begun and will be completed by the end of 2026.

    Overall, the city's infrastructure, internal roads, and projects are being implemented by the relevant government agencies in full compliance with the goals of the Great Return program. Soon, more people will live in Fuzuli," Huseynov said.

