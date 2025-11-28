Baku and Bangkok strengthen cooperation in parliamentary diplomacy
Other
- 28 November, 2025
- 18:18
Azerbaijan and Thailand have discussed expanding cooperation in the field of parliamentary diplomacy and strengthening ties between think tanks, the Azerbaijani Ministry of Foreign Affairs told Report.
Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov received Issara Sereewatthanawut, Secretary General of the King Prajadhipok"s Institute under the Parliament of Thailand.
Latest News
19:27
Photo
Gabala hosts 12th meeting of State Commission on Azerbaijan–Armenia border delimitationForeign policy
19:15
Hong Kong to pay families of fire victims HK$ 200,000 — about US $ 25,700Other
18:54
Six issues included on agenda of Azerbaijani parliament's next plenary meetingMilli Majlis
18:41
Azeraluminium's export revenues drop by nearly 13%Industry
18:33
Nakhchivan State University discusses cooperation with Chinese universitiesEducation and science
18:22
Nakhchivan schools being digitalized as part of Azerbaijan-China cooperationEducation and science
18:18
Baku and Bangkok strengthen cooperation in parliamentary diplomacyOther
17:45
International action plan on digital development adopted in BakuICT
17:37
Photo