Azerbaijan's Foreign Ministry offers condolences to Pakistan over terrorist attacks

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Azerbaijan has expressed condolences to Pakistan in connection with the recent terrorist attacks in Islamabad and Wana, according to Report.

"We are deeply saddened by the news of the terrorist attack in Islamabad and Wana, Pakistan, that caused numerous casualties.

We strongly condemn these heinous acts of terror and extend our heartfelt condolences to the families of the victims and to the brotherly people and Government of Pakistan. We wish a speedy recovery to all those injured.

Azerbaijan stands in full solidarity with Pakistan in combating terrorism in all its forms and manifestations," the Foreign Ministry said in a post on X.