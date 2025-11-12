Ilham Aliyev Path to Victory WUF13 Budget package Military Parade
    Ilham Aliyev Path to Victory WUF13 Budget package Military Parade

    Azerbaijan's Foreign Ministry offers condolences to Pakistan over terrorist attacks

    Other
    • 12 November, 2025
    • 09:38
    Azerbaijan's Foreign Ministry offers condolences to Pakistan over terrorist attacks

    The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Azerbaijan has expressed condolences to Pakistan in connection with the recent terrorist attacks in Islamabad and Wana, according to Report.

    "We are deeply saddened by the news of the terrorist attack in Islamabad and Wana, Pakistan, that caused numerous casualties.

    We strongly condemn these heinous acts of terror and extend our heartfelt condolences to the families of the victims and to the brotherly people and Government of Pakistan. We wish a speedy recovery to all those injured.

    Azerbaijan stands in full solidarity with Pakistan in combating terrorism in all its forms and manifestations," the Foreign Ministry said in a post on X.

    AzerbaijaniMFA Pakistan terrorist attack
    Azərbaycan XİN Pakistana başsağlığı verib
    МИД Азербайджана выразил соболезнования Пакистану в связи с терактами

    Latest News

    10:12

    ADB: Exporters in Asia severely affected by US tariff policy

    Business
    10:12

    CBA currency exchange rates (12.11.2025)

    Finance
    10:05

    ADB: Volume of business loans in Azerbaijan to exceed 16 billion manats by end of 2026

    Business
    09:59

    Turkish team begins investigation of crashed military cargo plane wreckage

    Region
    09:58

    Constitutional Court chair: Human rights' protection of paramount importance in rule-of-law state

    Domestic policy
    09:54
    Photo

    Turkish Defense Ministry confirms 20 soldiers killed in plane crash

    Region
    09:52

    Farhad Abdullayev: Introduction of AI into judicial system - requirement of the time

    Domestic policy
    09:45

    ADB: Governments worldwide adjust SME strategies amid current challenges

    Business
    09:38

    Azerbaijan's Foreign Ministry offers condolences to Pakistan over terrorist attacks

    Other
    All News Feed