Azerbaijan's Foreign Ministry offers condolences to Pakistan over terrorist attacks
Other
- 12 November, 2025
- 09:38
The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Azerbaijan has expressed condolences to Pakistan in connection with the recent terrorist attacks in Islamabad and Wana, according to Report.
"We are deeply saddened by the news of the terrorist attack in Islamabad and Wana, Pakistan, that caused numerous casualties.
We strongly condemn these heinous acts of terror and extend our heartfelt condolences to the families of the victims and to the brotherly people and Government of Pakistan. We wish a speedy recovery to all those injured.
Azerbaijan stands in full solidarity with Pakistan in combating terrorism in all its forms and manifestations," the Foreign Ministry said in a post on X.
Latest News
10:12
ADB: Exporters in Asia severely affected by US tariff policyBusiness
10:12
CBA currency exchange rates (12.11.2025)Finance
10:05
ADB: Volume of business loans in Azerbaijan to exceed 16 billion manats by end of 2026Business
09:59
Turkish team begins investigation of crashed military cargo plane wreckageRegion
09:58
Constitutional Court chair: Human rights' protection of paramount importance in rule-of-law stateDomestic policy
09:54
Photo
Turkish Defense Ministry confirms 20 soldiers killed in plane crashRegion
09:52
Farhad Abdullayev: Introduction of AI into judicial system - requirement of the timeDomestic policy
09:45
ADB: Governments worldwide adjust SME strategies amid current challengesBusiness
09:38