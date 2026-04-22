Azerbaijan and Latvia discuss agricultural cooperation

Agricultural cooperation between Azerbaijan and Latvia was discussed today, said President Ilham Aliyev during his speech at the Azerbaijan-Latvia business forum, Report informs.

"We also discussed today largely the opportunities in agricultural cooperation between our countries, and the co-chairs of the Joint Economic Commission are both ministers of agriculture," President Ilham Aliyev said.

"So definitely this will continue to be one of the priorities for our government, taking into account that more than 40% of our population lives in rural areas, and this infrastructure has been created, as well as business opportunities in the regions. Of course, they are different from business opportunities in the capital. Therefore, agriculture, tourism, and water management-all these are projects which state and private companies are implementing in Azerbaijan, and I think they will be of interest to Latvian investors as well. Also, the Alat Free Economic Zone provides good services and very investment-friendly legislation, which already allows it to attract foreign investments in substantial volumes. Though today it is clear that attracting foreign investments is not an easy task, I think the legal framework and proximity to the main trading seaports and the railroad make the Alat Free Economic Zone attractive."