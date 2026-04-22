Ilham Aliyev WUF13 US-Iran talks
    Ilham Aliyev WUF13 US-Iran talks

    Azerbaijan and Latvia discuss agricultural cooperation

    Other
    • 22 April, 2026
    • 22:38
    Azerbaijan and Latvia discuss agricultural cooperation

    Agricultural cooperation between Azerbaijan and Latvia was discussed today, said President Ilham Aliyev during his speech at the Azerbaijan-Latvia business forum, Report informs.

    "We also discussed today largely the opportunities in agricultural cooperation between our countries, and the co-chairs of the Joint Economic Commission are both ministers of agriculture," President Ilham Aliyev said.

    "So definitely this will continue to be one of the priorities for our government, taking into account that more than 40% of our population lives in rural areas, and this infrastructure has been created, as well as business opportunities in the regions. Of course, they are different from business opportunities in the capital. Therefore, agriculture, tourism, and water management-all these are projects which state and private companies are implementing in Azerbaijan, and I think they will be of interest to Latvian investors as well. Also, the Alat Free Economic Zone provides good services and very investment-friendly legislation, which already allows it to attract foreign investments in substantial volumes. Though today it is clear that attracting foreign investments is not an easy task, I think the legal framework and proximity to the main trading seaports and the railroad make the Alat Free Economic Zone attractive."

    Ilham Aliyev Agricultural sector Latvia
    Azərbaycanla Latviya arasında kənd təsərrüfatı sahəsində əməkdaşlıq müzakirə olunub
    Лидеры Азербайджана и Латвии обсудили сотрудничество в сфере сельского хозяйства

    Latest News

    21:53

    IDF says it struck buildings in Lebanese town where Hezbollah launched rockets from

    Other countries
    21:35

    Hajiyev mulls digital co-op, fight against fake news with Chinese minister

    Foreign policy
    21:18

    BIG urges int'l community to provide objective assessment of Armenia's policy of intolerance

    Foreign policy
    21:00
    Photo

    Mexican envoy mulls co-op opportunities in Azerbaijan's Nakhchivan

    Foreign policy
    20:41
    Photo

    Delegation from Turkish National Defense University visits Azerbaijan's Nakhchivan

    Military
    20:21

    EU calls for de-escalation in Middle East, preparing to strengthen its partnership with region

    Other countries
    20:01

    AFFA, Johan Cruyff Institute agree to cooperate in sports education

    Football
    19:41
    Photo

    AFFA, WUF13 Operations Company organize joint seminar

    Football
    19:21

    Czech Embassy announces dates of Babiš' visit to Azerbaijan

    Foreign policy
    All News Feed