Zimbabwe's Mugabe makes first public appearance since coup

Baku. 17 November. REPORT.AZ/ Zimbabwe President Robert Mugabe made his first public appearance since the military put him under house arrest this week.

Report informs referring Interfax quoting Sky News.

Mugabe attended a graduation ceremony in the capital, Harare, to applause. The deposed leader is chancellor of the University of Zimbabwe and goes to the ceremony each year. Wearing an academic gown and mortar board, he was cheered by the crowd as he opened the ceremony.

Earlier, Zimbabwe president and his wife Grace Mugabe have not appeared in public since November 15, when the military announced the establishment of control over state television channels.