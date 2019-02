© BBC https://report.az/storage/news/92b750470be75f487460913d19d2d484/a1bbd30c-afd2-447e-aff5-31d6984404ea_292.jpg

Baku. 17 January. REPORT.AZ/ Since Monday Zimbabweans have been protesting the increment in fuel prices announced by the President. Report informs citing the TASS that at least 68 people in Zimbabwe were shot and wounded.

17 victims required emergency surgery.

According to the doctors, since the beginning of the protests, 172 people have received medical assistance in private and public hospitals.