    Zimbabwe capital launches march in support of army

    Black and white population of Zimbabwe attend the event© AP

    Baku. 18 November. REPORT.AZ/ According to preliminary information, up to 5,000 people participate in the march held in support of armed forces of Zimbabwe in Harare.

    Report informs referring to the RIA Novosti.

    Both black and white population of Zimbabwe and students in academic dress take part in the march.

    Law enforcements don’t hamper the movement of people and cars in any way. It was reported that participants of march behave very friendly and don’t disturb public order. 

