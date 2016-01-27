Zika virus spreading in Europe as first person tests positive

Baku. 27 January. REPORT.AZ/ One person has tested positive in Denmark for the mosquito-borne Zika virus, which causes severe birth defects, Danish media reported. The new case comes after Italy, Spain, the UK and Switzerland registered several people infected with the virus, Report informs referring to the foreign media.

A Danish tourist contracted the virus while traveling through South and Central America, where Zika is spreading now, Danish media reported. The patient is now being treated at the University hospital in Aarhus, Denmark's second-largest city.

The Dane arrived at the Department of Infectious Diseases with flu-like symptoms including fever, headache and muscle pain, but later tests revealed that the patient had been infected with the Zika virus.