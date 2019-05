Ukrainian presidential nominee Volodymyr Zelensky is winning 73.07% of votes by results of 79.66% ballot papers, while incumbent president Petro Poroshenko has only 24.59% of votes.

Report informs citing the Central Election Commission of Ukraine that over 10,800,000 people voted for Zelensky, while Poroshenko has the support of over 3,600,000 voters.

By the information from the Central Election Commission, 2.32% of ballot papers were declared invalid.