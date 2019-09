Ukrainian President Vladimir Zelensky pardoned 16 people involved in the simultaneous exchange of convicts and prisoners between Moscow and Kiev.

Report informs citing the RIA Novosti that former Ukrainian Ombudsman Nina Karpacheva told.

" Ukrainian President [Volodymyr] Zelensky pardoned 16 people, including three women," she said.

Earlier it was reported that Ukraine and Russia exchanged prisoners according to the formula " 35 to 35.