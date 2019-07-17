 Top

Yukiya Amano preparing to step down as IAEA Director General

International Atomic Energy Agency Director General Yukiya Amano seeks to leave the Vienna-based agency by March 2020 because of illness, Report informs citing Reuters.

Director General stated that he was in constant contact with the Board of Governors of the Agency and will officially inform about his plans at the right time.

Amano, a 72-year-old Japanese diplomat, was reappointed in 2017 to a third four-year term in charge of the International Atomic Energy Agency, until November 30, 2021.

