    Yemeni president rejected the UN plan for a truce in country

    New UN plan calls for a series of concessions on both sides

    Baku. 29 October. REPORT.AZ/ Yemeni President Abd Rabbo Mansour Hadi has rejected the proposed UN plan for a truce in the country.

    Report informs referring to the AFP, the president has met with the UN special envoy on Yemen Ould Sheikh Ahmed and rejected the UN proposal.

    Earlier, the UN proposed to resolve the conflict in Yemen between the government and rebels Huthis by creating a new structure of power. New UN plan calls for a series of concessions from both sides: Huthis will have to leave the capital, in exchange for which the vice-president will leave his post, and powers of Hadi will be severely limited.

