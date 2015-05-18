Yemeni army will continue to observe a truce

Baku. 18 May. REPORT.AZ/ Yemen's armed forces will continue to observe a truce, despite the fact that the "Arabian coalition" led by Saudi Arabia resumed air strikes on positions of Huthis.

Report informs citing the Tass it was said by the representative of the Armed Forces of the Republic of Yemen Col Sharaf GhalibLuqman, speaking on Sunday at a press conference in Sana'a. Thus, he has officially supported the proposal to extend the UN truce announced on May 12.

"We welcome the call of the special envoy of the UN Secretary General on Yemen Ismail Ould Cheikh Ahmed to extend the truce for the purpose of the smooth delivery of humanitarian supplies to the country," - said the colonel.

According to him, the Yemeni army commanders "taking such a step, in spite of the continuing violations of the ceasefire agreement by the Saudi aggressors."

Luckman said that "the armed forces of Yemen will continue to observe the cease-fire. At that he laid full responsibility onto the Saudi Armed Forces for failure of the truce.