Baku. 5 January. REPORT.AZ/ Yemen’s Houthi rebel group has reportedly announced that its fighters had launched a ballistic missile at a military installation inside next-door Saudi Arabia.

Report informs citing the RIA Novosti, the rebel group said.

"The Houthis' artillery unit has said a short-range ballistic missile was successfully test-fired at a military target inside Saudi territory," the Houthi-run Al-Masirah TV channel reported Friday.