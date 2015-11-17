 Top
    Yemen's exiled president lands in Aden

    It was not immediately clear how long Hadi would stay in the country

    Baku. 17 November. REPORT.AZ/ Yemen's exiled President Abd-Rabbu Mansour Hadi returned to the southern port city of Aden on Tuesday, airport sources said, in his second visit to his beleaguered nation since war erupted in late March, Report informs referring to Reuters.

    It was not immediately clear how long Hadi would stay in the country or whether his visit would herald the return of his exiled administration, which is based in the Saudi capital Riyadh.

