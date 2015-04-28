 Top
    Yemen declares name of temporary capital

    Abdrabbo Mansour Hadi is expected to visit the city in early May this year

    Baku. 28 April. REPORT.AZ/ Yemeni President Mansour Hadi Abdrabbo intends to declare Sayvun city of Hadramaut province located in the east of the country, as the temporary capital city.

    Report informs referring to Russian TASS Agency.

    According to the report, returning to Yemen in early May, A.M.Hadi will announce Sayvun as the temporary capital of the country.

    Recently, Sayvun is known for the settlement of "al-Qaeda" branch of 'al-Qaeda group in the Arab Peninsula"  there.

