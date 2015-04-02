Yemen crisis: Fighting intensifies in Aden

Baku. 2 April. REPORT.AZ/ Fighting in the Yemeni city of Aden has intensified as Houthi rebels try to seize control of the city.

Concern is growing over the number of casualties after heavy clashes between local militia fighters and rebel forces.

Report informs referring to the BBC, witnesses have reported bodies lying in the street after rebel shelling and sniper attacks.

The fierce fighting has continued despite airstrikes on Houthi forces by a Saudi-led coalition.

Houthi rebels allied with troops loyal to the former President Ali Abdullah Saleh have reportedly advanced deeper into Aden to try and wrest control of the city from fighters loyal to President Abdrabbuh Mansour Hadi.

Rebel tanks entering the centre of the southern port city are confirmed, then the rebels will have consolidated their grip on the most important parts of Yemen.