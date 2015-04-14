Yemen conflict: UN places arms embargo on Houthi rebels

Baku. 14 April. REPORT.AZ/ The UN Security Council has imposed an arms embargo on Yemen's Houthi rebels and allies including former President Ali Abdullah Saleh and his son.

A resolution demanded that the Houthis stop fighting and urged all sides to resume UN-brokered negotiations.

A Saudi-led coalition launched a military campaign two weeks ago to stop the rebels advancing and restore President Abdrabbuh Mansour Hadi.

Air strikes and fighting on the ground have pushed Yemen towards collapse.

The UN says at least 736 people have been killed and 2,700 injured since 26 March, but officials believe the actual death toll may be far higher.