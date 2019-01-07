"Yellow vests" participant decides to create political party

Baku. 7 January. REPORT.AZ/ The representative of the French protest movement "yellow vests" Jacqueline Muro has decided to create a political party, Report informs citing radio station France Info.

It is noted that the party with the charter created with the help of lawyers and former parliamentarians will require a tax reform and the resumption of social policy.

Answering the question whether Muro would lead a new political movement, she said: "I do not demand any title, I try to create a party, and this is not bad. Further, as in any party, there will be a vote. Whether I will be elected (as head of the party) or not, I do not care, this is not the main thing. The main thing is to create it, unite people against violence and for the respect of our institutions."

Tens of thousands of people took to the streets across the country on November 17 to protest against rising fuel prices.