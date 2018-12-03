"Yellow vests" demand to appoint former chief of staff as French PM

Baku. 3 December. REPORT.AZ/ Representatives of the "yellow vests" movement urged the French government to resign and appoint Pierre de Villiers, the former chief of French armed forces, as prime minister, Report informs citing Interfax.

"We demand the resignation of the current government", the representative of the "yellow vests" in the Department of Vaucluse, Christophe Chalençon said on air of radio station Europe-1.

"I think that general Villiers will be good at the head of the government. He has the authority and he headed the government," he said.

Notably, Pierre Villiers headed the General staff of the French armed forces from 2014 to 2017. He resigned due to disagreements with French President Emmanuel Macron, in particular, the government's plans to reduce the military budget.

Notably, 133 people, including 23 police officers were injured, as a result of protests, which grew into street riots on December 1.