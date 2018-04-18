WSJ: Israel Conferred With U.S. on Strike in Syria

© Reuters

Baku. 18 April şREPORT.AZ/ Prime Minister of Israel, Benjamin Netanyahu has enlisted the support of U.S. President Donald Trump and then gave the order to attack Syrian airbase in Homs province on April 9.

Report informs, the Wall Street Journal writes.

According to the newspaper, Netanyahu ordered the attack immediately after the Iranian air defense battery arrived at the Syrian base. It is noted that the battery was destroyed before it was brought to combat readiness. Moreover, sources reported that Israeli planes destroyed a hangar with Iranian UAVs.